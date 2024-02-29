Talks Between Azerbaijani And Armenian Fms Kick Off In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Negotiations between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers
Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan have started in Berlin, Azernews reports.
The second day of the meeting between the foreign ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia on the peace project is underway.
