Armenia Breaches Agreement Reached On Return Of Stranded Servicemen

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia has opened a
criminal case against Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the
Azerbaijani army who got lost in adverse weather conditions while
moving between service positions in the Lachin region in the
morning of February 28, Azernews reports, citing
the IC of Armenia.
It is reported that he is charged under several articles of the
Criminal Code of Armenia - illegal border crossing, carrying
weapons, etc.
Such incidents on the undemarcated border, where there is no
control strip, barbed wire, or even border posts, happen from time
to time, especially in winter, under unfavourable weather
conditions and limited visibility.
In such cases, Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an agreement:
soldiers who, due to unfavourable weather conditions, get lost and
accidentally stray into foreign territory are returned to the
opposite side. But Armenia is once again playing a cheap show.
First, it is reported about the "penetration" of two servicemen.
Then it is reported that one of them was "neutralised" and the
other is allegedly being sought. The National Security Service of
Armenia initiates a criminal case. And all this adds up to one
picture: Armenia is not going to fulfil the agreement reached on
the return of the stranded servicemen. And very serious conclusions
follow from this.
Any agreement is a two-way street. And it cannot be that one side
fulfils it and the other does not. Therefore, if Armenia does not
fulfil its obligations, Azerbaijan should take similar steps.
Moreover, by violating the agreement on the return of the
servicemen, Armenia once again demonstrates its lack of commitment.
Yerevan continues its provocative tactics and does not fulfil its
commitments.
