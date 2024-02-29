               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
70 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Palestinians Waiting For Aid In Gaza Yesterday


2/29/2024 5:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 29 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 70 people were killed today, in an Israeli bombing of a gathering of Palestinians, waiting to receive aid on the coastal road, west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses.– NNN-WAFA

