70 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Palestinians Waiting For Aid In Gaza Yesterday

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 29 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 70 people were killed today, in an Israeli bombing of a gathering of Palestinians, waiting to receive aid on the coastal road, west of Gaza City, according to Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses.– NNN-WAFA

