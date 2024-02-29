Palestinian Deaths In Gaza Exceed 30,000 WHO

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 30,000, WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X, today.– NNN-XINHUA

