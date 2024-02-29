Iran Braces For 12Th Legislative Elections On March 1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Report by Muntazar Watan

TEHRAN, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Iran braces for its 12th legislative elections, with more than 15,000 candidates, vying for a seat at the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

Around 60,000 polling stations, dispersed across the country, will be opening their gates for voters tomorrow, March 1st .

A Few hours prior to pre-elections silence, candidates intensified their media campaigns, TV appearances, and social media posts, in a final attempt to reach perspective voters.

More than 60 million eligible voters are able to cast their votes for the four-year term assembly.

As per the Iranian constitution, the voting process would take 10 hours with polling stations beginning to receive voters at 8 a.m. local time and close doors at 6 p.m.

The Interior Minister, however, tasked with the job of overseeing the process, has the right to extend the time if requested by governors.

Article 28 of the elections law stipulates that candidates must be a practicing Muslim, has not been convicted of a felony or found guilty, is between the age of 30 to 75 and with a minimum education level of a master's degree.

Competition for a seat at the parliament is mainly reserved within the conservative camp as it has some of the most well-known names in the scene, whether as candidates or leaders in the background.

Coordination council of Islamic Revolution Forces, and Front of Islamic Revolution Stability, both principlists' parties, will be running under one banner with current speaker of parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf at the forefront.

Former Iranian foreign minister, Manouchehr Mottaki, heading yet another principlist party.

Most reformist parties have abstained from participating in the elections, with only a few choosing to take part including the National Trust Party.

Moderate parties will be participating under the umbrella of the Moderation and Development Party.

Polls by the Iranian Students Polling Agency (ISPA) indicate that turnout will be low with only 41 percent participation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei urged for active participation, saying that weak turnout will affect all.

Concurrently with the legislative elections, elections for the Assembly of Experts will also be taking place to choose 88 assembly members out of the 144 candidates for an eight-year term, a notable candidate is current President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Assembly of Experts is tasked with responsibility of selecting and supervising the Supreme Leader.

Candidates for the position should be well versed in Islamic regulations, as well as political and social issues.

Around 88 percent of the 15,000 candidates for the legislative elections are men and 12 percent women, and of the 61 million voters, 3.3 million have only just become eligible.

The polling stations are split into 35,000 in cities and 24,000 in towns and rural areas. (end)

mw









MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107916031