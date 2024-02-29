Iran Announces Space Satellite Launch Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- Iran announced Thursday it successfully launched a new domestically-built imaging and research satellite into space.

The Iranian state television said that the Pars-1 satellite, weighing 150-kilograms, was blasted off aboard Soyuz launcher from Russian space base Vostochny Cosmodrome, settling into orbit 500 kilometers above the earth.

The satellite is one of the satellites for research, measurement and forecasting and is used for the purpose of applied imaging and developing and testing the technologies necessary for local forecasting satellites, it added, and is equipped with three cameras. (end)

