Algeria: GECF Summit To Discuss Gas Market Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit, due for three days, kick-started on Thursday in Algeria where the member states will discuss the joint cooperation of producing countries to ensure stability of the global gas market and ways to combat any challenges.

The Algerian Ministry of Energy said in a statement that the joint cooperation between the producing companies is the most important topic in the agenda that also features discussions on ensuring global energy security, securing supply and demand, serving common interest through long-term business contracts, and strengthening joint investment and financing projects.

The statement added that the Summit will look into methods for producing countries to keep up with the global shift towards sustainable energy sources, stressing the positive role natural gas plays in this transition. It also emphasized the need to protect gas markets from interventions and regulatory frameworks that might hinder one another's interest, resulting in damage to market stability in the medium and long terms.

Algerian Minister of Energy Mohammad Arkab said in a press conference that the summit will bring together the member states to face the challenges of the gas industry, management of supply and demand in particular.

Arkab noted that international challenges, such as COVID-19 repercussions and adaptation to the Paris Agreement for climate change, are taken into account of the increasing pressure to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil energy.

He added that the rapidly growing role of natural gas globally demands holding detailed discussions and supporting cooperation among gas-exporting countries to ensure the success of the energy shift.

"Holding the Summit in Algeria is considered a strategic event in the energy field where Algeria aims to strengthen its partnership among the member states to limit greenhouse gas emissions associated with gas, strengthening its potential position and role in sustainable energy solutions." Arkab noted.

The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that represents the world's leading gas exporters, accounting for 70 pct of the world's proven gas reserves, 40 pct of marketed production, 47 pct of piped exports, and more than half of LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports globally.

The forum's member states include Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad, Tobago, United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

The observer members are Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Peru.

The GECF aims to advocate for natural gas as an energy source, support member states' sovereign rights over their natural gas resources, contribute to sustainable development, and global energy security. (end)

