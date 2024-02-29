No-Confidence Motion Moved Against DDC Chairperson Budgam

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that 13 members of the council have moved the no-confidence motion against DDC chairperson Nazir Ahmad Khan.

They have stated that the chairperson has failed to convene any meeting of the council for over a year now and has failed to discharge his duties as the head of the council.

Vice-chairperson Nazir Ahmad Jahra, who belongs to the National Conference, is also among those who have moved the no-confidence motion.

