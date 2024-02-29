No-Confidence Motion Moved Against DDC Chairperson Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- District Development Council members of central's Kashmir's Budgam have moved a no-confidence motion against the incumbent chairperson of the council.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that 13 members of the council have moved the no-confidence motion against DDC chairperson Nazir Ahmad Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
They have stated that the chairperson has failed to convene any meeting of the council for over a year now and has failed to discharge his duties as the head of the council.
Vice-chairperson Nazir Ahmad Jahra, who belongs to the National Conference, is also among those who have moved the no-confidence motion.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also No Content Available
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29022024000215011059ID1107916025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.