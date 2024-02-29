Airplus Refrigeration Provides Businesses With Scotsman Ice Machines Known For Industry-Leading Efficiency And Smart Features

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The Los Angeles based company strives to provide clients with cutting edge ice machines that are the best in their industry

Los Angeles, California, 29th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Airplus Refrigeration, a leading provider of commercial refrigeration equipment and services, announces its expanded partnership with Scotsman Ice Systems, a trusted manufacturer of high-performance ice machines. Through this collaboration, Airplus will offer a wider selection of Scotsman's energy-efficient and smart-featured ice machines to businesses across Los Angeles.

“We're thrilled to expand our commitment to Scotsman Ice Systems,” says a spokesperson from Airplus Refrigeration.“Scotsman's dedication to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values. Their ice machines deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and cost savings, making them a valuable asset for businesses of all sizes.”

Scotsman ice machines are renowned for their energy-saving technology. The Prodigy® series, for example, uses up to 25% less energy than traditional ice machines, significantly reducing operating costs. Additionally, Scotsman's innovative technology optimizes ice production based on real-time demand, further minimizing energy consumption.

“Our commitment to sustainability is evident in every ice machine we provide,” says a spokesperson from Airplus Refrigeration.“By offering energy-efficient solutions, we help businesses reduce their environmental impact while lowering their operating expenses.”

Beyond efficiency, Scotsman ice machines boast smart features that simplify daily operations. The cloud-based monitoring system allows remote monitoring and management of ice production, preventative maintenance alerts, and real-time diagnostics, ensuring optimal performance and minimizing downtime.

Airplus Refrigeration offers a wide range of Scotsman ice machines to cater to the diverse needs of businesses. From compact countertop models for cafes and restaurants to high-volume cube and flaked ice machines for supermarkets and convenience stores, there's a Scotsman solution for every ice production requirement.

“We understand that every business has unique ice needs,”Adds the company spokesperson.“That's why we offer a comprehensive selection of Scotsman ice machines that are designed to meet specific demands and optimize efficiency. Our expert team can help businesses find the perfect ice machine solution for their operation.”

Businesses seeking to upgrade their ice production with industry-leading efficiency and smart technology are encouraged to contact Airplus Refrigeration to learn more about Scotsman ice machines. Contact them on the information provided below to schedule a consultation and explore the perfect ice machine solution for your business.

About Airplus Refrigeration, Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Airplus Refrigeration provides top-tier commercial refrigeration solutions. Their expertise lies in a spectrum of services, including the installation, repair, and maintenance of commercial refrigerators and freezers, commercial ice machines, and wine cellars.

