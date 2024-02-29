Citizens Commission On Human Rights Nashville Chapter Calls For Victims Of Mental Health Abuse To Seek Justice

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, TN, 29th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter announces its proactive initiative to seek out individuals who have been subjected to abuse within the mental health system. The organization aims to support victims in obtaining justice and holding accountable those responsible for any mistreatment or violations of their rights.

As advocates for mental health rights and the protection of individuals from abusive practices, the CCHR Nashville Chapter recognizes the importance of addressing instances of misconduct within the mental health field. With this mission in mind, they are reaching out to individuals who have experienced any form of abuse, coercion, or mistreatment while under the care of mental health professionals.

“Every individual deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” stated Brian Fesler, spokesperson for the CCHR Nashville Chapter. He encouraged individuals who have experienced any of the following to come forward:



Physical or chemical restraint without proper justification

Involuntary psychiatric treatment or hospitalization

Misdiagnosis leading to harmful or unnecessary treatments

Coercion or manipulation into psychiatric interventions Any other form of abuse or violation of human rights within the mental health system

Victims or individuals with information regarding cases of mental health abuse are encouraged to contact the CCHR Nashville Chapter through their website . The CCHR Nashville Chapter remains committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of all individuals within the mental health system and stands ready to support those in need of assistance.

About Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter:

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting human rights in the field of mental health. The Nashville Chapter actively works to expose and eradicate abuses in the mental health industry while advocating for informed consent and patient rights.