(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates scores its fourth“Grand Slam” as the airline announces a multi-year partnership with one of the most prestigious tennis events in the world – The Championships, Wimbledon, set to take place from 1 to 14 July 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The airline is now a proud partner of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Through the partnership, Emirates will enjoy a wide-range of benefits including: on-court branding in Centre Court and No.1 Court; on-site activations to engage with tennis fans; marketing, digital, and social media rights; hospitality tickets; and an opportunity for the airline to join the popular 'Wimbleworld' on the metaverse platform, Roblox, with Emirates' branded tennis courts and obstacle courses.

Emirates and Wimbledon will also join forces to support social impact initiatives across the UK. Under the partnership, a multimillion-pound“Force for Good” fund will be created to support and promote initiatives that positively impact society and support local communities. Further details on this fund will be announced during 2024.

In addition to all four Grand Slam tournaments, including: US Open (since 2012); Roland-Garros (since 2013); Australian Open (since 2015); and The Championships, Wimbledon (announced 2024) - the airline also supports 60 other tournaments across the year. Emirates has also supported the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships since its inception in 1993.

Emirates currently operates 131 weekly flights to the UK utilizing a mix fleet of its iconic A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

-N



