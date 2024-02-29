Ithra To Showcase Capability Initiatives At HCI 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Dhahran – Asdaf News:

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), will showcase a wide array of flagship programs and initiatives designed to develop and enable talent, power innovation and promote cultural understanding at the inaugural Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference being held in Riyadh, KSA on February 28 – 29, 2024.

Under the Patronage of HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee, HCI 2024 is the first-ever global cooperative platform designed to unify international efforts and enrich global dialogue regarding the challenges and opportunities for developing human capabilities. It is one of Saudi Vision 2030's realization programs dedicated to empowering Saudi citizens and elevating their global competitiveness.

Under the theme #FutureReadiness and featuring more than 60 sessions and 150 speakers, HCI 2024 will consider skills, the future of work, education, talent and technology, bringing together policymakers, thought leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to catalyze international collaboration and maximize resilience, while exploring opportunities and promoting innovative policy design and solutions. The event is expected to be widely attended by global leaders and experts from the policy, corporate, investment and academic sectors who will exchange expertise and develop new concepts to optimize human capability within our rapidly changing modern world.





Ithra programs on display at HCI

Ithra is participating as an“Activation Partner” at HCI 2024 and will feature a number of initiatives in the conference's“Aramco Zone,” including F1® in Schools powered by Aramco in which students are challenged and inspired through a STEAM-based learning program; Ithra's Summer Youth Program which provides participants with a behind-the-scenes look at the cultural and creative industries; and Ithra's Volunteer program which supports youth engagement, empowerment and development within the Kingdom.

Another installation,“The Makerspace - Powered by Ithra,” offers an array of immersive experiences that enable the dynamic exchange of skills and knowledge, fostering engagement with new materials and innovative technologies including physical and digital as well as immersive fabrication tools that help build and prototype ideas.

