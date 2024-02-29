UP Man Arrested For Beating Dog After Locking It Up

(MENAFN- IANS) Saharanpur, Feb 29 (IANS) A man, who allegedly locked up a dog in a room and thrashed its mercilessly, has been arrested.

Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said that the police team has rescued the dog and arrested the accused, after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

During the probe, it was found that the accused is used to beating dogs frequently, police said.

The injured dog has been admitted to the hospital.

The accused has been booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the officer said.