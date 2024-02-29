2010 Silda Camp Attack: 10 Convicted Maoists Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 29 (IANS) A court in West Bengal's West Midnapore on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment 10 Maoists convicted for attacking a camp of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) at Silda on February 15, 2010, in which 24 security personnel were killed.

On Wednesday, the same court pronounced life imprisonment to the other 13 convicted Maoists.

With Thursday's order, all the 23 convicted Maoists in the case have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court had convicted all the accused on Tuesday. Initially, there were 24 accused on trial but prime accused and CPI-Maoist leader Sudip Chongdar had died.

In the attack in February 2010, 24 EFR jawans were killed, while five Maoist guerrillas also died in retaliatory firing by the security forces. The Left-wing extremists had also looted the armoury at the camp.