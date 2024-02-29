J&K Cop Injured In Accidental Firing

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 29 (IANS) A local policeman was injured on Thursday when his rifle went off accidentally in J&K's Pulwama district.
A senior police officer said that the constable was injured in his foot when his rifle went off in the Arigam village of the district.
The constable was on duty at the time of the accident.
“The policeman has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Doctors have described his condition as stable,” police said.
MENAFN29022024000231011071ID1107915955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.