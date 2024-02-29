PSA Organises Workshop On Key Results Of MICS6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Planning and Statistics Authority Organises a Workshop on Key Results of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey

The Planning and Statistics Authority concluded yesterday, a workshop to discuss the key results of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6) in the State of Qatar, organised in cooperation with experts from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) over four days, starting on Sunday, 25 February.

During the workshop, the results extracted from MICS6 were presented, and experts were consulted in this regard, in addition to discussing the relationship between the survey output tables and the terminology used therein, with the aim of enabling participants to understand and interpret the data to facilitate the process of using and analyzing it in the future.

The Planning and Statistics Authority, in cooperation with UNICEF, conducted this MICS project during the period June-August 2023 as a major initiative within the framework of the joint cooperation program between Qatar and UNICEF to develop data on Sustainable Development Goals and provide data for monitoring and following up on the condition of children and women in the State of Qatar.

This project is the PSA's second experience in implementing this type of surveys, as it was previously implemented in cooperation with UNICEF in 2012.