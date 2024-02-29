'Looking Forward To Enhancing Partnership With Qatar,' Says Algerian Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines H E Mohamed Arkab said that the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, hosted by Algeria early next month, will witness the inauguration of the Gas Research Institute (GRI), which is the scientific and research arm of the Forum.

As for the Summit's key topics, the Algerian Energy Minister explained that one of the prominent issues will be to enhance mutual cooperation among major producing countries to ensure the stability of global gas markets, as well as address the challenges that may confront the demand for this clean energy source in the coming stages.

He added that the Summit's discussions will examine mechanisms for collaboration between producing and consuming countries to ensure global energy security, in addition to the importance of securing supply and demand, serving common interests through long-term trade agreements, and enhancing joint efforts in investment and financing for future projects.

One of the major issues that will receive attention is how the gas-producing countries can keep pace with the global transition towards sustainable energy sources, he said, explaining that this could be done through emphasising the positive role that natural gas will play in the energy transition, as well as the necessity of protecting global gas markets from interventions and regulatory frameworks that could favor one party over another, potentially harming market stability and security in the medium and long term.

He highlighted the Forum's role in bridging viewpoints among member countries regarding the various challenges and opportunities facing the gas industry.

Through discussions and dialogues, the Forum has contributed to studying complex issues and addressing concerns in the gas industry, ultimately securing the interests of producers.

Established in 2001, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum is one of the most important regional organszations that brings together the largest natural gas-producing and exporting countries globally. Since its inception, the Forum has garnered significant attention from countries due to its effective role in promoting cooperation in the gas sector.

The Forum has facilitated the exchange of data and technical and legislative information related to the gas sector, contributing to building a shared understanding of challenges and outlining a roadmap for future cooperation that serves the gas industry.