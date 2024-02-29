German Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities In Various Fields

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The German Association for SMEs, BVMW GCC Office in Doha has taken a significant step towards enhancing trade cooperation between Germany and Qatar by organizing a high-level delegation visit to Doha. The delegation includes high-ranking Chairmen and CEOs of leading companies and institutes, such as Hasso Plattner Institute, in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), HealthTech, FinTech, and cybersecurity, led by Dr. Sophie Chung, Advisory Board Member for the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and Board Member of the German Federal Association of Startups as well as CEO and founder of digital health disruptor, Qunomedical. The delegation expressed keen interest in investing in the Qatari market and establishing partnerships with Qatari counterparts in these sectors.

During the visit, the delegation met with Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. The delegation expressed their positivity towards the investment opportunities available in Qatar and their readiness to develop strategic partnerships with Qatari companies and entities.

Dr. Sophie Chung stated that this visit aims to open channels of communication and cooperation between German companies and Qatari governmental and private entities, as well as to explore investment opportunities in the country. As the delegation held several meetings with various governmental and private entities to discuss potential cooperation and knowledge exchange in advanced technology fields.

The German Ambassador to Qatar, H E Lothar Freischlader, who is accompaniying the delegation, remarked, that“Web Summit Qatar once again showcases, that Qatar has a great relationship with innovation and technology. New developments in the realm of AI and technology are not seen as an obstacle or problem, but rather as an opportunity - and that is what we are experiencing here at this Web Summit.” Mr. Freischlader thanked the The German Asscoiation of SMEs, BVMW GCC Office, for its continuous contribution in introducing German companies to the Qatari market as well as Qatari stakeholders to Germany, and thereby supporting the development of economic cooperation between the two nations.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), said:“We are pleased to support BVMW in creating new avenues for German SMEs to explore the thriving startup ecosystem in Qatar and connect them to opportunities to pursue their business growth ambitions in Qatar and the region.”

Dr. Reinhard Wichels, a prominent investor, expressed his delight and admiration for Doha during his visit, noting the city's numerous investment prospects. He conveyed his gratitude to the BVMW GCC Office for facilitating this opportunity to explore Qatar's flourishing market. With his positive impression of Doha and its ample business opportunities, Dr. Wichels looks forward to potential collaborations and investments in the region. His visit marks the beginning of an exciting venture into the Qatari market, further strengthening international business relations.