Qatar-Omani Business Meeting Reviews Enhancing Investments

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber hosted the Qatar-Oman Business Meeting on Wednesday, February 28th, at the Chamber's headquarters.

The Qatar Chamber's First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and Mohamed bin Sultan al Masrouri, Board Member and Chairperson of the Economic Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led the event, which saw participation from numerous Qatari and Omani businessmen in the presence of Abdul Rahman Abdul Jalil Al Abdul Ghani, member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber. The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral commercial and economic relations, exploring the investment climate and opportunities in both Qatar and Oman, and the possibility of establishing joint ventures and commercial alliances between companies in various sectors, including trade, industry, food, and fairs.

Speaking at the meeting, QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said the meeting represents an opportunity for Qatari and Omani businessmen to review opportunities for cooperation and enhance mutual investments.

He also highlighted that Qatar and Oman share fraternal and historic relations, supported by the directives of both countries' leadership to further develop them, and create broader horizons for cooperation. He stressed the leadership's concern to promote relations in all fields.

He further noted that economic cooperation between the two countries has seen significant development in recent years, with their trade volume reaching QR4 last year. He highlighted the significant presence of Omani companies in Qatar, underscoring the role of the private sector on both sides in enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

Twar elaborated on the fields in which Qatar and Oman companies can cooperate, especially considering that both countries provide tremendous investment opportunities and stimulating incentives and facilities. He called on Omani companies to expand their investments in Qatar and strengthen cooperation with their Qatari counterparts by establishing commercial alliances and partnerships that benefit both economies. QC First Vice Chairman emphasized that Qatar offers world-class infrastructure, leading investment legislation, and abundant opportunities, making it an attractive destination for Omani businesses to expand their presence and engage in mutually beneficial ventures.