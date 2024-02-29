Ambassador Inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion At Web Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhemmed Aejaz alongside Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion at the Web Summit 2024 in Doha. Khan highlighted that 1,043 startups from 81 countries are participating in the event.

Ambassador Aejaz expressed satisfaction that over 100 delegates from Pakistan are attending this globally significant event. He acknowledged the catalytic role played by the Embassy of Qatar in creating an enabling environment for B2B matchmaking.

The Ambassador underscored that this event follows three months of the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference, offering excellent opportunities for Pakistani IT companies and startups to explore the Qatari market and align with Qatar's Vision 2023.

This cross-fertilisation of expertise can accelerate growth in the IT industry, enabling Pakistan to enter new markets, verticals, and expand its customer base.

Zohaib Khan further explained that focusing on Pakistani innovation, talent, and potential can attract foreign direct investment (FDI), supporting economic development, job creation, revenue generation, and achieving equilibrium in the balance of payments.

Pakistan's participation in Web Summit 2024 showcases the vibrant and innovative tech ecosystem the country offers. The Pakistan pavilion was a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan (MoITT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar. These distinguished partners exemplify a collaborative commitment to advancing technology and strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

Serein Asad, Trade and Investment Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar, mentioned expectations for major B2B deals to materialise into significant export orders for the IT & IT-enabled Services (ITeS) industry across various verticals, including software & app development, artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning, business process reengineering (BPR), cybersecurity & safe cities, Fintech, and Healthcare Technologies.

Nine leading IT companies are exhibiting at the Web Summit Qatar including AllZoenT Technologies, Cloud Junction (Pvt) Ltd, Codup, Excellence Delivered (EXD) (Pvt) Ltd., Focusteck, Glowfish Services Pakistan, Matech Co Consulting & Outsourcing, Sphispare Pvt and (Ltd), and ZRC International (Pvt) Ltd.

Additionally, delegates from participating companies such as Bitsol Technologies, Crecentech Systems, Cloudpacer, Discretelogix, DevGate, Eraflip Tech, Ideofuzion, Planet Beyond, Reach the Globe, Support Solutions Hub, Sherdil Cloud, SI Global Solutions, Technupur, Verticalsols, and Ziscomm are actively engaging in the event.