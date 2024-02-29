CRA Participates In Mobile World Congress 2024 In Barcelona

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) is taking part in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, in Barcelona, the Kingdom of Spain, from February 26 to 29, 2024, under the theme of“Future First”.

The MWC is organised annually by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA). This year's edition discussed several topics of the mobile industry that reflect the latest trends and technologies such as 5G and Beyond, Humanizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Manufacturing Digital Transformation, and Our Digital DNA, among others.

The MWC 2024 also features an exhibition that attracts thousands of global companies showcasing the latest services and solutions they offer in the field. The event also includes the GSMA Ministerial Programme 2024, attended by industry CEOs, ministers, telecom regulators, data protection authorities and senior representatives of international organizations to share knowledge, debate around current issues, and engage with mobile industry experts on policy and regulatory topics.

The MWC is considered the world's largest mobile industry gathering, bringing together the largest companies in the mobile industry, telecom service providers, regulators, policymakers, decision-makers, and experts in the field from all around the world.

Therefore, CRA ensures participating annually in the MWC to exchange views and experiences and to explore the latest technologies. In addition to reviewing the latest global developments, trends, and international best practices in the field, which helps CRA to develop flexible regulatory instruments that can accommodate current and future technological developments. Thus, effectively regulating the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector towards its development to support the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 goals.