Al Shomos Lands Lehwaila Cup With Comfortable Win

Doha, Qatar: Saeed bin Mubarak Saeed Aljafali Al Naimi-owned Al Shomos under jockey Faleh Bughanaim sealed a comfortable three-length victory to secure the Lehwaila Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.
The nine-year-old mare, trained by Ahmed Kobeissi, made comfortable work of her opposition in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) during 30th Al Rayyan Meeting, which decided nine races.
Jockey Faleh Bughanaim celebrates with Al Shomos after winning the feature. PICS: Juhaim/QREC
Szczepan Mazur guided Dhergham Bu Thaila to second place in the feature while Dohah with Jefferson Smith finished third after falling short by a head.
The 31st Al Rayyan Meeting including another nine races today will see eight challengers battling for the Loyalty Cup in the 1750m Local Purebred Arabian Graduation Plate feature race.
