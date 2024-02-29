Calling All Global Innovators: Keep Up With The Golden Era Of I&T

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - Two innovation and technology flagships in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and the Hong Kong Cyberport, are collaborating to co-host the first-ever Hong Kong Pavilion at Saudi Arabia's largest tech event, "LEAP 2024", in Riyadh from 4-7 March. The event will showcase 16 cutting-edge technologies from Hong Kong to over 172,000 visitors, symbolising a significant milestone for the Hong Kong I&T industry on the global stage.



Eight forward-looking startups and tech ventures from HKSTP will be featured at the Hong Kong Pavilion, with cutting-edge innovation from sectors such as biotech, healthtech, logistics, AI, robotics, and new energy (refer to Appendix for details of the eight companies). HKSTP aims to establish partnerships with Saudi businesses and inject new energy into the Belt and Road Initiative, which encompasses over 180 countries and international organisations, including the Middle East.



Mr Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, stated, "A golden era of innovation and technology is emerging in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and across Asia, and we see incredible co-innovation potential in the joining of our two ecosystems in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia. HKSTP's participation in LEAP 2024 signifies our commitment to leaping into new worlds and embracing the new cradle of global innovation, which is multilateral and impactful. Our mission is to propel success by advancing in the journey from research to commercialisation, from innovation to financial success, for both home-grown and international startups."



HKSTP is proud to forge strong connections between two of the world's rapidly rising forces in global innovation. Hong Kong's vibrant startup scene ranks second in the world and first in Asia among the Top 100 Emerging Ecosystems, with an estimated value of the city's startup ecosystem at US$70 billion, twice the global average.1 In parallel, the Saudi tech market reached an impressive US$40 billion by the end of 2022, solidifying its position as the largest in the MENA region.2



As part of the LEAP 2024 event, HKSTP will host a high-profile discussion panel focused on the growing biotech and healthtech sectors, which are key areas for collaboration as both Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia have prioritised them as pillars for economic diversification and future growth.



Titled "Hong Kong Healthtech Innovations Driving Global Transformation for Generations to Come" the panel will be moderated by HKSTP's CEO Mr Albert Wong and feature leaders in the Hong Kong biotech and healthtech innovation scene: Prof Samuel Au, President of Cornerstone Robotics; Mr Chi Man Lam, Founder and CEO of Applied Technology Group; and Dr Zhu Tian, Co-Founder and CEO of GenEditBio.



Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communication, Information and Technology (MCIT) H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha visited Hong Kong Science Park at the "One Gateway Shared Vision - Hong Kong Special Administrative Region x Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" event in July 2023, presenting boundless opportunities for tech companies, start-ups and talent. Supported by MCIT Saudi Arabia, LEAP 2024 shall deepen cooperation of two I&T forces and fortify the Hong Kong-Saudi relations in the Belt and Road region.





For more information on LEAP 2024, please visit:







Hong Kong Pavilion @ LEAP 2024



Date: 4 to 7 March 2024



Venue: Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre, Malham, Saudi Arabia (Hall 5 – World Tech)



Booth Number: HKSTP H5.D10 | Cyberport: H5.C10



"Hong Kong Healthtech Innovations Driving Global Transformation for Generations to Come " Panel Session presented by HKSTP



Date: 4 March 2024



Time: 14:40 – 15:20



Venue: Orbital Stage, Hall 5



Data Sources:

1 #:~:text=According%20to%20the%202023%20Emerging,fundraising%20hub%20for%20biotechnology%20companies .



2 #:~:text=According%20to%20The%20Communications%2C%20Space,in%20reshaping%20policies%20and%20regulations





Appendix: HKSTP Park companies participating in LEAP 2024 (arranged in alphabetical order according to company names):



ALcarbo Technology Limited (ALcarbo)

ALcarbo is a biotech company pioneering a sustainable algae photobioreactor system to absorb and neutralise carbon dioxide. At LEAP 2024, Alcarbo will introduce its new carbon-capturing algae reactor.



Applied Technology Group Limited (ATG)

ATG is a healthtech company using cloud computing and big data analytics to develop one-stop healthcare management platforms. ClinicONE, a smart clinic solution for doctors and patients, will be showcased at LEAP 2024.



Cornerstone Robotics Limited (CSR)

CSR is committed to developing practical and innovative solutions and providing high-quality medical devices for users and patients around the world. Sentire Endoscopic Surgical System, a surgical robot developed by CSR, will make its debut in the Middle East at LEAP 2024.



Fano Labs Limited (Fano Labs)

AI expert Fano Labs will introduce Callinter, an AI interaction analytics system, at LEAP 2024. Callinter empowers contact centres to analyse customer interactions and specialises in analysing call recordings in multilingual and mixed language settings.



FJ Dynamics International Limited (FJ Dynamics)

FJ Dynamics is a robotic company providing digital and autonomous solutions for agriculture, construction, and other sectors. At LEAP 2024, FJ Dynamics will be showcasing the three components of its Digital Construction Management Platform – 3D LiDAR Scanner, Digital Construction Machine Control System, and RTK Rover.



Floship Limited (Floship)

Floship is a leading global circular supply chain and fulfilment solution provider for global e-commerce brands and crowdfunding campaigns. First time joining LEAP, Floship will introduce its new warehouse and fulfilment locations across the Middle East and Australia.



Geek Plus International Company Limited (Geek+)

Geek+ is a global leader in reliable mobile robotics and a smart logistics provider. In 2023, Geek+ opened the first robotic e-commerce fulfilment centre in Saudi Arabia with Starlinks. At LEAP 2024, Geek+ will demonstrate how its picking robots maximise warehouse efficiency and boost picking accuracy.



Halo Energy​ Limited (Halo Energy)

Halo Energy is a provider of smart and sustainable electric-vehicle (EV) charging solutions. First time joining LEAP, Halo Energy will showcase its award-winning Active Load Management System, which optimises power distribution to maximise efficiency, along with other charging management platforms.







Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 with a mission to position Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. HKSTP has created a thriving I&T ecosystem supporting over 10 unicorns with more than 13,000 research professionals and around 1,700 technology companies from 24 countries and regions focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.



We offer comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures on their I&T journey. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.



To support Hong Kong's future development and its growing demands of the I&T industry, HKSTP is actively connecting the city with Shenzhen. This aims to strengthen cross-border exchange, attract technology companies as well as talent from around the world, helping them go global by exploring the mainland China and overseas markets.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, opened in September 2023 with a gross floor area of 31,000 square meters. The two buildings provide both dry and wet laboratories, co-working areas, conference and exhibition spaces, and more. We will focus on attracting enterprises in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability.



Through our infrastructure, services, expertise, and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing the city's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.



More information about HKSTP is available at .





MENAFN29022024003551001712ID1107915819