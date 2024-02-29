9Th 'Passage To India' Mega Event Returns On March 7-9

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The biggest Indian community festival“Passage to India” is set to return at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park with the rich tapestry of Indian culture. Scheduled from March 7 to 9, between 2pm to 10pm, this year is an extraordinary celebration, marking the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Qatar and India.

Initially slated for the previous year, the festival was postponed, making this edition even more special as it resonates with the jubilant spirit of half-century of bilateral ties. The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) hosted a press conference yesterday, attended by Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul. In his address, Ambassador Vipul emphasised the significance of the event in showcasing the rich diversity of Indian culture, echoing the harmonious coexistence of various traditions within India and its vibrant expatriate community in Qatar.

With a myriad of cultural facets on display, the festival will captivate visitors with its multifaceted programme. From captivating musical performances to mesmerising dance showcases, the event will immerse attendees in the vibrant rhythms and melodies of India. Culinary aficionados can indulge in a gastronomic journey through the diverse flavours of Indian cuisine, as numerous food stalls offer tantalising delicacies.

ICC President, Manikantan A P, shared his anticipation for the event, expecting a turnout of 10,000 to 20,000 visitors daily. Collaborating with the Indian Embassy and Qatar Museums, the festival aims to promote cultural exchange and strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

“We've prepared for everything, there will be a continuous cultural programme for all three days, and there's a team coming from India who are very famous artists like Vilas Nayak for painting and exhibitions, and there will be more than 20 food stalls with different cuisines, and there will be handicrafts and clothes stalls,” he told The Peninsula.

Among the highlights of the festival is a photography exhibition featuring the works of 100 talented photographers from Qatar, showcasing the country's vibrant cultural tapestry. Additionally, attendees can look forward to captivating performances by renowned artists, including ICCR-sponsored Qawwali Troupe, Mega Thiruvathira dance, and the electrifying“Raas Dandiya” dance.

A special tribute will honour long-term Indian residents in Qatar, recognising their enduring contributions to the nation's development. Categories include individuals who have been residents since before 1983, housemaids since before 1998, and domestic workers since before 1993.

To ensure convenient access for attendees, a free shuttle transport service will be provided during the event hours, with pick-up points communicated closer to the date. Entry to the festival is open to all, offering an inclusive platform for cultural exploration and community engagement.

“I would like to invite everyone in Qatar to be with us and see this wonderful event. Every day, we will have about 25 cultural performances which will be done on the stage and this will be for three days, and apart of the Indian community who will be there in large number in this event, I would like to invite everyone from the Qatari community and all the expatriates who are living in this beautiful country to come and see the Indian culture and be with us on these evenings, from March 7 to 9,” the envoy said speaking to The Peninsula.