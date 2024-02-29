EQS-News: LR Global Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LR Global Holding GmbH announces successful refinancing of its 2021/2025 bond and confirms strong sales and earnings figures for 2023

29.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Early refinancing of 2021/2025 bond in view of successful placement of New Bond with a volume of EUR 130 million by parent company LR Health & Beauty SE

Sales grew to EUR

276.5 million and EBITDA reported reached EUR

31.5 million in line with sales and earnings guidance for 2023 Further expansion of innovative product portfolio planned with promising new launches Ahlen, 29 February 2024 – LR Global Holding GmbH, Europe's leading digital social selling platform in the area of high-quality health and beauty products, has successfully refinanced its 2021/2025 bond ahead of schedule, creating a foundation for a successful future business development. The parent company LR Health & Beauty SE has successfully placed a senior secured bond (ISIN NO0013149658) with a nominal volume of EUR

130 million, which is expected to generate proceeds of around EUR 125 million. The proceeds of this transaction will primarily be used for the refinancing of the 2021/2025 bond. The successful business development of the LR Group since its entry into the capital market is also reflected in its business figures. The LR Global Holding GmbH today released its Q4 2023 figures and confirmed its preliminary sales and earnings figures for the full year 2023, which exceed the previous year's results. “We are very pleased with the successful placement of our New Bond and appreciate the strong interest and confidence shown by our investors. The early refinancing of our 2021/2025 bond and the related issuance of the New Bond provides us with the tailwind to continue to successfully execute our corporate strategy. In particular, we intend to focus on the launch of innovative new products and the continued digitalisation of our business in order to best support our partners in their career development,” Dr Andreas Laabs, CEO of LR Health & Beauty SE, explains. The LR Group was able to close the financial year 2023 with strong figures. Its sales (revenue from goods sold) amounted to EUR

70.9 million in Q4 2024 (Q4 2022: EUR

72.8 million), which is just 2.7% below the previous year's figure despite adverse currency effects. FY 2023 sales of the LR Group thus amounted to EUR

276.5 million (FY 2022: EUR 269.4 million). This corresponds to an increase of 2.6% and is within the guidance range for 2023 of EUR

275 to 280 million. In addition, the LR Group achieved a EBITDA reported of EUR 8.9 million in Q4 2023, compared to EUR 12.8 million in the previous year's quarter, which had benefited from extraordinary effects. FY 2023 EBITDA reported amounted to EUR

31.5 million, slightly above the previous year's level of EUR

31.3. million. The normalized EBITDA, however, fell from EUR

13.8 million in Q4 2022 to EUR

10.1

million in Q4 2023, as the previous year's quarter had benefited from extraordinary effects. Normalized EBITDA for the full year 2023 thus amounted to EUR

35.5 million (FY 2022: EUR

36.3 million).



Valdemaras Gordinskis, LR Group's Vice President Global Controlling and Investor Relations, comments:“The increase in sales and earnings in FY 2023 reflects the success of our initiatives to support the career development of our partners, as well as the expansion of our product portfolio in the health and beauty segment. Our strategic focus remains on supporting our partners with a strong 2024 agenda. We are working intensively on new product concepts and plan to launch both innovative new products and complementary products to our existing categories this year. In addition, we are digitising our processes to provide our partners with all the information they need for their activities via our new digital platform: LR neo. At the same time, we continue to prioritise cross-sponsorship and international expansion, enabling our partners to extend their social selling beyond national boundaries.” The report on the fourth quarter of 2023 is available from today on the company website The final, audited figures for financial year 2023 will be published together with the Annual Report on the company website at the end of April 2024.





LR Group Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality health and beauty products in 32 countries. As an attractive social selling company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard. LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence. The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report . LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.





Your Contacts: PR Contact: LR Global Holding

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7813-106

E-Mail: ...



IR Contact : cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Gebäude D

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-Mail: ...

