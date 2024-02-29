EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Biotest achieves EBIT forecast for 2023

Biotest achieves EBIT forecast for 2023

Proposal to this year's Annual General Meeting that preference dividend for the 2023 financial year and the subsequent payment of the preference dividend for the 2022 financial year to be distributed to the preference shareholders.

Dreieich, 29

February

2024: According to preliminary and unaudited figures, EBIT improved significantly in the 2023 financial year to €

143

million after €

-

16.6

million in the previous year. The EBIT achieved is therefore in the middle of the forecast range of €

130 million and €

170 million. In the 2023 financial year, the Biotest Group achieved sales of €

684

million after €

516.1

million in the previous year. This includes the share of sales from the agreement concluded with Grifols on technology disclosure and development services, as well as one-off effects from the change in the scope of consolidation. The aforementioned preliminary and unaudited figures for the Biotest Group are calculated in accordance with IFRS. The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose to this year's Annual General Meeting that the preference dividend for the 2023 financial year and the subsequent payment of the preference dividend for the 2022 financial year be distributed to the preference shareholders. Due to an accumulated loss in the 2022 financial year Biotest AG did not pay out any dividends last year. Biotest will publish the final figures for the 2023 financial year and the annual report on 28

March

2024.



About Biotest Biotest is a supplier of biological medicinal products derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain.

IR contact Dr Monika Buttkereit Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...



PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ...

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

