EQS-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Extension of the syndicated loan

29.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Extension of the syndicated loan Berlin, February 29, 20 24 Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) has amended its syndicated loan agreement with effect from February 26th, 2024. The agreement was signed with the established banking consortium consisting of Landesbank Baden-Württemberg as Facility Agent, Deutsche Bank AG and UniCredit Bank GmbH. The syndicated loan has a total volume of EUR 55 million and a term of three years with twofold option to extend it by one year. The agreement was concluded with the same covenants. The volume was adjusted to the financing requirements for the coming years. FP is continuing to work on its transformation and the further development of its innovative solutions. The credit line offers sufficient scope to cover the anticipated financing requirements and to implement M&A projects quickly if necessary. The new syndicated loan agreement thus provides FP with a good basis for driving forward the Group's strategy and profitable growth in the coming years. A further EUR 8.5 million is being repaid upon conclusion of the new agreement. A repayment of EUR 7.5 million was already made in Q3/2023.

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Dr. Monika Plum

Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

E-Mail: ...

About Francotyp-Postalia: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business area, FP improves customers' business processes with solutions for document workflow management, business process management & automation and shipping & logistics. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business areas, FP is the world's third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business areas, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2022, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 250 million.



Contact:

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410

Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425

E-Mail: ...

29.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410 Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000FPH9000 WKN: FPH900 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1847739



End of News EQS News Service