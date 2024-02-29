|
EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Acceptance period for the share buyback offer of MBB SE at €96.00 per share ends on 4 March 2024
29.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Acceptance period for the share buyback offer of MBB SE at €96.00 per share ends on 4 March 2024
Berlin, 29 February 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) announced a public share buyback offer on 31 January 2024 and published the corresponding offer document a few days later. As part of the program, MBB offers all shareholders to buy back up to 571,639 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) at an offer price of €96.00 per share. The deadline for accepting the offer is 4 March 2024.
The programme will not be extended and the offer price will not be increased. Shareholders who wish to accept the offer must give their instructions to their custodian bank by 4 March 2024 at the latest.
Details of the share buyback programme are available on the company's website at and in the Federal Gazette at
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
...
Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
29.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| MBB SE
|
| Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|
| 10719 Berlin
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
| Fax:
| +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A0ETBQ4
| WKN:
| A0ETBQ
| Indices:
| PXAP
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1847905
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN29022024004691010666ID1107915657
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.