Acceptance Period For The Share Buyback Offer Of MBB SE At €96.00 Per Share Ends On 4 March 2024


2/29/2024 4:17:41 AM

Acceptance period for the share buyback offer of MBB SE at €96.00 per share ends on 4 March 2024
Acceptance period for the share buyback offer of MBB SE at €96.00 per share ends on 4 March 2024

Berlin, 29 February 2024 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4) announced a public share buyback offer on 31 January 2024 and published the corresponding offer document a few days later. As part of the program, MBB offers all shareholders to buy back up to 571,639 treasury shares (approx. 10% of the share capital) at an offer price of €96.00 per share. The deadline for accepting the offer is 4 March 2024.

The programme will not be extended and the offer price will not be increased. Shareholders who wish to accept the offer must give their instructions to their custodian bank by 4 March 2024 at the latest.

Details of the share buyback programme are available on the company's website at and in the Federal Gazette at



MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
...


Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


