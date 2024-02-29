Original-Research: Flughafen Wien AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Flughafen Wien AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Flughafen Wien AG
Company Name: Flughafen Wien AG
ISIN: AT00000VIE62
Update
Recommendation: HOLD
29.02.2024
Target price: 57.00
Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
Analyst: Henry Wendisch
Record FY'23, dividend hike and better outlook; chg. est. & PT Topic: Yesterday, FWAG released FY'23 prelims which came in better than
expected. Moreover, management proposed a nearly doubled dividend and
hinted towards a conservative passenger guidance. Sales remained elevated and showed strong growth of 26% yoy to € 232m in Q4
(FY'23: € 932m, +35% yoy) thanks to ongoing strong growth of passenger
numbers. Main contributions to the strong sales growth came from the
segments Airport (+29% yoy; 46% of sales) as well as Handling & Security
(+33% yoy; 19% of sales), but also Malta (+22% yoy; 11% of sales). See p. 2
for details. Albeit being seasonally softer than Q2/Q3, Q4 EBITDA came in better than
expected at € 61m, +53% yoy (FY'23: € 393m, + 33% yoy) thanks to the better
than expected top line. On the other side, EBITDA margins (Q4: 26.2%, +
4.4pp yoy; FY23: 41.8%, +0 yoy) seem to have reached cruising altitude,
as additional OPEX (Q4: + 21% yoy; FY'23: +32% yoy) are also incurred from
passenger growth. In Q4, EPS grew less strong compared to EBITDA at € 0.13 (+16% yoy; eNuW: €
0.03), mainly due to the € 10m oneoff stemming from the penalty for the
early debt repayment. However, on a FY basis, EPS grew much stronger than
EBITDA to € 2.01 (+56% yoy; eNuW: € 1.90) due to constant D&A (+0.6% yoy)
as well as an improved financial result (€ -4m vs. € -9 in FY'22). Consequently, FWAG announced to substantially increase the dividend to €
1.32 per share (+70% yoy; eNuW: € 1.33 DPS), implying a pay-out ratio of
66% (eNuW: 70%) and dividend yield of 2.6%. FWAG's strong cash generation (FY'23 CFO: € 385m, 204% cash conversion) as
well as its strong net cash position of € 362m per Y/E'23 should continue
to cover dividend payments (€ 111m) and CAPEX needs (€ 217m), while still
generating some excess cash of € 44m during FY'24e, further improving the
net cash position to € 400 by Y/E'24e (eNuW). Additionally, this should
also support EPS growth, as the interest received (eNuW: € 18m in FY'24e),
should also improve the financial result from € -4m in FY'23 to € 15 in
FY'24e. Better outlook than previously expected: While management remained cautious
regarding the FY'24e outlook, it highlighted during the CC, that based on
most recent booking data by airlines and travel agencies, the coming summer
looks set to be even better than last year. The current summer schedule
already shows up to 60 airlines featuring about 190 destinations in 67
countries. Given that, the current guidance of c. 39m (+2.7% yoy)
passengers for FY'24e already seems conservative (given that no major
conflicts intensify, negatively affecting air travel), whereas our new
estimate of 39 (eNuW old: 39) seems more probable now. Moreover,
current tailwinds stemming from cargo, should also support promising growth
in FY'24e. As a result, we also raise our sales estimates for FY'24e and beyond.
Consequently, our estimates exceed the current guidance of c. € 970m sales
(eNuW: € 998m), more than € 390m EBITDA (eNuW: € 420m) and more than € 210m
net income before minorities (eNuW: € 220m). As we roll over valuation to FY'24e and also reflect the increased
estimates in our DCF model (Beta: 1.4, WACC: 8.8%, risk-free rate: 2.5%,
equity risk premium: 4.5%), we increase our PT to € 57.00 (old: € 52.00),
but nevertheless recommend shareholders to HOLD onto FWAG, as we do not
expect significant share price hikes (only 15% upside to our fair equity
value). For new investors, there is a lot to like about FWAG, except its
current share price.
