The 4Th Annual Technology For Change Asia Convenes 450 Pioneers In Hong Kong To Learn, Connect And Collaborate

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 February 2024 - Economist Impact's fourth annual Technology for Change Asia brought together more than 450 technology chiefs, innovators, investors, scientists and senior business representatives for two days in Hong Kong on February 27th and 28th. Chaired by The Economist Group's moderators, a cohort of 50 expert speakers delved into the latest technology solutions impacting businesses, societies, and economies.









Tom Standage, deputy editor, The Economist

Opening the event, Tom Standage, deputy editor, The Economist said: "Technology has a very welcome spot in a world that is currently beset by uncertainty and conflict. From AI to medicine to electrical vehicles to solar power, the pace of progress is defying expectations. It's a cause for optimism when it comes to technology's ability to change things for the better. A lot of people worry it's going to take jobs, or somehow turn evil, or wipe out humanity. But I'm not gloomy about Artificial Intelligence (AI)...it reduces the difference of quality between the best and the rest. AI has the intriguing opportunity to reduce inequality instead of increasing it. Technological progress is driving positive change. Technological innovations have the ability to transform lives and to foster social and economic development, to improve healthcare and to hasten the achievement of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals."



In an opening ministerial keynote address, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said: "As we enter a new era of technological revolution and industrial transformation, with AI in particular charting the way, Hong Kong is striving to become an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub...The future is all about AI. The trend of AI technology including generative AI has brought gigantic opportunities as well as challenges worldwide. No doubt, AI technology can enhance work productivity and enterprise efficiency with limitless potential for application.



The second of discussions examined the opportunities provided by AI. Michio Kaku, theoretical physicist, activist, futurologist, and popular-science writer said: "Now is the time to look at quantum computing... to understand your potential and the issues in the market. If you miss the boat, you're out."



Technology for Change Asia featured an expert speaker lineup, including:







Dong Sun , Secretary for innovation, technology and industry, G overnment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Michio Kaku , Theoretical physicist, activist, futurologist, and popular-science writer

Jimmy Wales , Founder, Wikipedia

Alexis Crowell, Chief technology officer and vice-president, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Intel

Fan Ho , Executive director and general manager, Asia-Pacific solutions and services group, Lenovo

Olivier Klein , Chief technologist, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services

Idan Zalzberg , Chief technology officer, Agoda

Andy Wong , Head of innovation and technology, InvestHK

Jung-Woo Ha , Head of AI innovation, NAVER Cloud

Daniel Koo , Vice-president, digital, Shangri-La Group

Ricky Leung, Executive director, engineering and technology, Airport Authority Hong Kong

Ashish Jain , Director of group applications, AIA Group

Brad Jones , Chief executive, PayMe HSBC

Ben Falk , Director, global chief technology office, EY

Byron Wong , Managing director and head of technology, Asia Private Bank and J.P. Morgan Online International, J.P. Morgan

Aldric Chau, General manager, digital, Cathay

Amitabh Sarkar , Vice-president and head of Asia-Pacific, Tata Communications

Ricky Leung , Executive director, engineering and technology, Airport Authority Hong Kong and many more

Taking place in Hong Kong with a commitment to return for another two years, Economist Impact's 4th annual Technology for Change Asia united over 450 solutions-oriented leaders to explore the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, Web3, DeFi and crypto, and the future of work in applying technology for impact.The event is sponsored by Ernst & Young and TATA Communications, and is supported by Brand Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Tourism Board, InvestHK and StartmeupHK. Live translation into Cantonese and Putonghua is offered by KUDO.