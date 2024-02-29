UAE minister of economy stresses need for alternative trade routes amid Red Sea conflicts

(MENAFN) Abdulla bin Touq, the Minister of Economy of the UAE, has emphasized that the conflicts arising in the Red Sea region underscore the necessity for the establishment of alternative trade pathways and the allocation of investments towards restructuring logistics to guarantee reliable supply chains.



“The challenge of the Red Sea is a challenge for both the UAE and globally,” Mr. bin Touq conveyed this message to a news agency headquartered in the UAE.



“We need to look at new trade routes, new ways of moving items, [ensuring availability of] supply, making sure there's enough supply to the market in the UAE, the region and the world,” he made this statement while attending the Investopia conference in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.



He commented that returning to a normal balance between supply and demand would require a bit more time.



“There would be investments coming in to make sure there are factories closer to new markets, redesigning supply routes and supply trade globally. That will actually boost the economy forward,” Mr bin Touq declared.



The disruptions caused by these attacks have significantly impacted trade routes, leading to extended transit times and affecting the financial performance of shipping companies. In response to these challenges, shipping companies have increased their rates to offset the losses incurred as a result.

