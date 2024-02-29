US Congress advocates for full funding of UNRWA to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, fifty members of the US Congress advocated for complete funding of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to deliver critical humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



"For decades, UNRWA has played a unique and integral role in supporting the welfare and survival of Palestinians," Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal stated in a declaration.



Jayapal noted that the provision of humanitarian aid in the region is already significantly constrained.



"Prohibiting United States funding for this organization, which has been on the frontlines of conflict in Gaza, is especially irresponsible and unacceptable given our country’s historic role as the largest contributor to UNRWA. There is no question in my mind that revoking funding for UNRWA will lead to more devastation and loss of life in Gaza," she further mentioned.



Israeli authorities have leveled accusations against certain UNRWA employees in Gaza, alleging their involvement in the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel. Consequently, several countries have halted funding for the agency, which was established in 1949 to provide assistance to Palestinian refugees throughout the Middle East. The agency has responded by terminating contracts with the implicated employees following Israel's allegations.



In response to these developments, Jayapal emphasized the importance of holding accountable anyone found to have been involved in the planning of the October attack.



"And I’m glad to see an independent investigation into allegations against the small number of UNRWA employees. We must ensure though that those acting in good faith to save civilian lives are not undermined by a lack of US funding," Jayapal declared.

