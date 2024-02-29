Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore on Thursday will be moderate with slight dust to blowing dust and some clouds, and relatively cold at night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine, warning of strong wind, high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 12-22 KT, gusting to 32 KT at places.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 15-25 KT, gusting to 35 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 kilometers, and 3 kilometers or less at places. Offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 feet surging to 12 feet at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Min

---------- ---------------------- ---------------------- -------------

Messaid 08:04- 21:42 02:00- 15:24 17

Wakrah: 07:48- 21:10 01:43- 15:00 17

Doha: 06:37- 19:50 01:48- 14:31 18

Al Khor: 06:37- 19:48 01:16- 14:49 15

Ruwais 07:33- 20:02 07:19- 14:00 18

Dukhan: 01:04- 13:19 07:19- 19:19 18

Sunrise: 05:56 LT

Sunset: 17:35 LT

------------------

(QNA)

MENAFN29022024000067011011ID1107915554