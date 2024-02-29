Qatar, France Express Deep Concern Over Dire Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the French Republic have expressed their deepest concern at the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The leaders stressed the urgent need for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, in order to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza on a massive scale and to ensure protection for civilians. They stressed their opposition to an offensive on Rafah.

They called for the opening of all crossings, including in the North of the Gaza Strip to allow for humanitarian actors to resume their activities and notably the delivery of food supply and pledged jointly $200m in support of the Palestinian population. According to a joint communique issued on the occasion of the state visit of H H the Amir to the French Republic on February 27 and 28, the President of the French Republic expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts, to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Both leaders expressed the necessity for the ongoing mediation efforts to succeed in delivering a truce and the release of hostages, including three French citizens. They praised the recent joint Qatar-France effort in brokering an agreement to bring vital medicines and other humanitarian aid into Gaza for the affected civilian population and for medicine to the remaining hostages, said the joint statement.

The Amir expressed his deep appreciation for Qatar's and France's continuing and coordinated efforts with regional partners to increase the emergency humanitarian assistance into Gaza and to reduce regional tensions. They reiterated the constant engagement at the highest levels of their respective governments over the last months in that regard, notably through joint humanitarian operations such as collective airdrops and freight delivery conducted on February 26th and 27th. Both leaders condemned all forms of targeting of civilians. The leaders recalled the necessity to protect journalists working in conflict zones.

They recalled their commitment to advancing decisively an inclusive negotiated political process that achieves a comprehensive, permanent, and just peace and recalled that the only viable solution is the two-state solution, including the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines aiming at Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. They reiterated the need for security guarantees for both States in the future, through initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence. Qatar and France strongly support the historic status quo on the holy sites of Jerusalem.

In the joint communique, the two countries stressed their opposition to an offensive on Rafah. They called for the opening of all crossings, including in the North of the Gaza Strip to allow for humanitarian actors to resume their activities and notably the delivery of food supply and pledged jointly $200m effort in support of the Palestinian population.

The Amir and President of the French Republic praised the depth and breadth of the strategic partnership between their two countries, an alliance anchored in a relationship of trust and longstanding bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the forthcoming Third France-Qatar Strategic Dialogue to be held in Paris.

The two leaders also expressed deep concern at the risk of regional escalation in the wake of the October 7 attacks and the conflict in Gaza. Both sides expressed concern at policies that contribute to de-stabilisation in the region and beyond.

The leaders expressed their deep concern over threats on maritime security and navigational freedom in the Red sea, highlighting the importance of addressing these issues in line with UNSCR 2722 (2024) in order to prevent regional tensions and ensure maritime security.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to addressing the political and economic challenges afflicting Lebanon, where the population is continuously suffering. They emphasised the critical need for the election of a Lebanese President and to continue the coordination on this matter. Both leaders reminded the need to swiftly form a fully empowered government and implement the reforms needed to put an end to the crisis. They commended the aid and support granted by both France and Qatar to the Lebanese population and Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

On Ukraine, both leaders expressed their firm condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, in violation of international law and the UN Charter. They expressed their deep concern about the dire human rights and humanitarian consequences of the war and their willingness to work together to mitigate these consequences.

France commended the State of Qatar for its role in mediating between Russia and Ukraine to reunify Ukrainian children abducted from their families. These efforts are continuing and have culminated in the reunification of 24 Ukrainian children with their families in Ukraine to date.

The Amir and the President Macron recalled their joint commitment to implement the Sustainable Development Goals as well as objectives of the Paris agreement on climate and the Montreal-Kunming Global Framework on biodiversity, and to align their nation's policies on these objectives and frameworks.

On the protection of the environment, they stated their intention to cooperate closely on the preparation of the next United Nations Ocean Conference, to be co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, in France, in June 2025, inter alia to support a blue carbon economy and the fight against illicit fishing.

On new technologies, they welcomed the fact that Qatar joined the group of friends of the World Health Organisation Academy and will continue to support the strengthening of capacities and training in the health sector, especially in least developed countries.

Qatar and France expressed their commitment to support access to a safe artificial intelligence so that their economies and their citizens, as well as those of their partners around the world, can enjoy the benefits of innovation while preserving their rights.

H H the Amir and the President of France emphasised the importance of the expanding economic, trade and investment partnership contributing to supporting job creation, and innovation as well as fostering knowledge exchange between both countries. They welcomed the joint effort to increase investment flows between the two countries. Qatar and France highlighted the positive increase in bilateral trade 2022-23 to over €6.4 billion.

Qatar's ongoing commitment to ensure continued and reliable supplies of energy to Europe, including France and thus contributing to the country's energy security, was welcomed by the French President. The recent 27-year long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies was welcomed in this respect. Qatar and France reaffirmed the importance of the security and defence cooperation, notably between both nations' air forces, facilitated by the common possession of Rafale combat aircrafts vital in addressing common threats. They also expressed their common will to cooperate in order to reinforce and modernise Qatari military capabilities, particularly in the field of infantry combat and interoperability of the two armies through the acquisition of infantry combat vehicules VBCI.

The Amir and the President of the French Republic welcomed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation on combating terrorism and violent extremism and the agreement signed during the visit in this regard.

Building on the legacy and commending the strength of their security cooperation during the Qatar-hosted 2022 FIFA World Cup, France welcomed Qatar's offer of support for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The two Heads of State also welcomed the signing of two major agreements in the field of development, between the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and Qatar Fund For Development with a $50m co-funding, and Education Above All (EAA) and Silatech with a $70m co-funding and commended the renewal of their bilateral cooperation in this area. Qatar and France committed to support increased students mobility in between the two countries and praised in this regard the“France Days in Doha” on March 3 and 4, aimed at promoting partnerships between French higher education institutions and Qatar. The coming study tour in France, in May, of 32 young Qatari leaders whom have been selected and trained by the Qatar Leadership Centre, illustrates the promising cooperation in this field.

The two parties committed to upholding programmes and initiatives aimed at introducing French into the Qatari state schooling system.