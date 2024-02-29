Qatar's Government Communications Office Signs Mou With Tiktok

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Government Communications Office (GCO) and TikTok signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2024, which is currently being held in Doha.

The MoU aims to expand Qatar's digital footprint, while showcasing and growing its creator economy on the global social platform.

Under this MoU, TikTok will establish the first creative studio in the country, supporting locally with the creation of assets for world-class TikTok campaigns. Additionally, creative workshops will be designed to upskill local talent, contributing to strengthening the creative ecosystem.

Following the MoU signing, Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, GCO Director and Chairman of the Web Summit Qatar 2024 Organising Committee, said:“Qatar has proven to be an ideal environment to attract investments, based on its commitment to adopting best practices and achieving digital transformation, which is essential to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“Signing this agreement with TikTok, one of the world's most important digital platforms, is a step in the right direction and we are confident that our collaboration will yield tangible outcomes that align with our shared goals and aspirations.”

Shadi Kandil, General Manager Global Business Solutions at TikTok METAPEE, said:“Qatar is witnessing remarkable development in terms of digital infrastructure, making it a leading tech hub in the Middle East and Asia.

“This MoU with GCO underscores our commitment to the local creative ecosystem, and we are excited to be part of Qatar's growing tech industry.”

The MoU comes in line with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy, which focuses on developing the country's digital infrastructure, nurturing innovation, and creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs and creators to leverage digital platforms toward expanding economic diversification and achieving sustainable development.