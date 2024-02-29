'One Chai Please...' Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Sips Tea By 'Dolly Chaiwala' In Nagpur (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While in India, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has been attending a number of back-to-back engagements. These have included visiting Bhubaneshwar's slums and meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. But in his most recent video, the well-known businessman and philanthropist appears to be drinking tea prepared by social media star "Dolly Chaiwala."

Gates himself shared the video of him sipping the famous tea made by Nagpur's iconic Dolly Chaiwala and was amazed at how innovation can be found at every turn in India, including in the preparation of tea.

Sharing the video via his official Instagram handle, Gates wrote,“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn-even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

Gates can also be heard at the start of the video as saying,“One chai [tea], please".

Gates witnesses the social media sensation preparing tea in his unique style until he eventually hands a cup of tea into Gates' hands.



Using the caption space in the video, Gates expresses his enthusiasm about visiting India as well. "I'm excited to be back in India, home to incredible innovators working on new ways to save and improve lives and even make a cup of tea," the caption reads.

“Looking forward to many chai pe charcha," Gates further added via the caption.

Dolly Chaiwala owns a roadside tea stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur's Sadar area. The report goes on to say that the tea vendor's real name is not known, while he is popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala on social media.

Bill Gates spent the first part of the day visiting and interacting with residents of a slum in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, alongside representatives from the state administration. When Gates stopped by Biju Adarsh Colony in Maa Mangla Basti, he asked how the people there were doing. He also had conversations with the ladies who worked for the self-help groups (SHGs).