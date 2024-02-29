Kerala: Woman Dies After Husband Pours Kerosene And Sets Her On Fire In Thiruvananthapuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A woman died after her husband tried to kill his wife by pouring kerosene on her while she was sleeping in Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram. Ashokan killed Leela (45), a native of Varkala. The incident happened on February 26. Leela, who suffered 70 percent burns, was in critical condition in the hospital, died this morning.

Ashokan, who had suffered a stroke a year ago, found himself physically weakened despite treatment. Unable to work due to paralysis in one leg, he relied on his wife, Leela, who went out to work to support the family. However, suspicion and fear plagued Ashokan, leading him to confess to the police that he killed his wife out of these emotions, fearing she might leave him.

Leela's daughter and granddaughter were present in the house during the incident. The daughter recounted a harrowing incident where she heard her mother's cries one night and witnessed her father holding kerosene. In a desperate attempt to escape, her mother fled the house and fell in the yard, engulfed in flames. The daughter doused the fire with water to save her mother. Hearing the commotion, neighbors rushed to the scene, and Leela was promptly taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment.