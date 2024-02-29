MWC 2024: THIS Phone Is The 'Best Smartphone' Of 2023; Beats Iphone 15 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google Pixel 8 series has bagged the best smartphone of 2023 at the Mobile World Congress 2024. The smartphones got the title based on their performance, features, innovation and leadership,

At the Mobile World Congress in 2024, the Google Pixel 8 series was named the best smartphone of 2023. The smartphones defeated the fiercest competition in the world, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro, by virtue of their performance, features, innovation, and leadership.

A range of awards, including "Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough" and "Best Mobile Network Infrastructure," were announced during the GSMA-hosted Global Mobile Awards event during the Mobile World Congress. Google won the shocking title of Best Smartphone of the Year.

The GSMA states that, based on smartphones that are on the market between January 2023 and December 2023, the Best Smartphone Awards should provide performance, innovation, and leadership, as stated by eminent independent analysts, journalists, and influencers.

Who won the previous awards?

This is Google's first title.

The iPhone 14 Pro took home the award last year for its cutting-edge technologies. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was also granted this honor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the recipient of this honor back in 2021. Although it was on the list in 2021, the Pixel 6 Pro did not win any prizes.

Know all about Google Pixel 8

A 6.2-inch actual display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel density of 428 ppi is featured in the Google Pixel 8. The front and rear of the Pixel 8's screen are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which offers an amazing 2000 nits of peak brightness.

With a 50MP PD wide main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10 selfie camera, the Google Pixel 8 has a powerful camera setup. It has a 4,575mAh battery that allows for quick charging. In addition, the Pixel 8 keeps the well-liked characteristics of its predecessor, including support for Qi wireless charging and an IP68 classification for dust and water resistance.

With the Tensor G3 CPU powering Pixel 8, it is faster and more efficient than its predecessor, the Tensor G2. It has 8GB of RAM out of the box and up to 256GB of storage options.

The most recent version of Android 14, known as Android 14, is installed on the Google Pixel 8. Google has committed to offer security patches and major Android OS upgrades for up to seven years, which means that the smartphone will be upgraded until Android 21. This is a considerable extension of Google's software support.