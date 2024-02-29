Manjummel Boys Actor Vijaya Muthu Overwhelmed With Audience Response, '32-Year Journey Has Been Fulfilled'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Vijaya Muthu, who garnered attention for his role in the film 'Manjummel Boys' recently became emotional during an interview as he reflected on the audience's appreciation for his performance. His heartfelt words shed light on the harsh realities and personal battles faced by artists in the film industry.

During an interview with Cine Ulagam, Vijaya Muthu struggled to contain his emotions as he discussed the reception to his role in the film. His story resonates with the challenges encountered by many artists, underscoring the fact that success in the film industry is often accompanied by years of relentless effort and sacrifice.

Vijaya Muthu's emotional response to his role in 'Manjummel Boys'

During the interview, Vijaya Muthu tearfully recounted his journey, revealing the hardships he endured to pursue his passion for acting. He shared, "Entering the film industry at the age of 12, I faced numerous obstacles. Despite my efforts and dedication, I struggled to secure meaningful roles or recognition from directors."

Reflecting on his lifelong dream of being recognized as an actor, Vijaya Muthu expressed gratitude for the fulfillment of this aspiration after 32 years of perseverance. He emphasized that while cinema provided for his family and livelihood, his ultimate goal was to make a mark as a respected artist in the industry.

Vijaya Muthu's interview also highlighted the unexpected turn of events that led to his breakthrough role in 'Manjummel Boys'. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Malayali community, whose support and recognition proved instrumental in his journey.

In closing, Vijaya Muthu extended his heartfelt thanks to audiences, both Malayali and Tamil, for embracing the film and acknowledging his performance. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience and determination required to pursue one's dreams in the face of adversity.

The interview with Vijaya Muthu offers a glimpse into the personal struggles and triumphs of an actor whose dedication and perseverance have finally been rewarded with the recognition he has long sought.