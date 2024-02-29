PM Modi, Mauritius Counterpart Pravind Jugnauth Inaugurate Six Community Development Projects In Mauritius

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday (February 29) jointly inaugurated a series of significant projects, including a new Airstrip, St James Jetty, and six community development initiatives at Agalega Island in Mauritius. This deveopment highlights the enduring and robust partnership between India and Mauritius, strengthening connectivity and maritime security in the region.

The inauguration, conducted through video conferencing, stands as a testament to the deep-rooted ties between the two nations. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, these projects hold paramount importance in fulfilling the demand for improved connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega Island. The developments are poised to fortify maritime security and propel socio-economic progress in the region.

The PMO release highlighted the enduring nature of the development partnership between India and Mauritius, spanning several decades. The joint inauguration symbolizes the commitment of both nations to fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

Beyond the immediate impact on connectivity, the strategic significance of these projects is amplified in the context of bolstering maritime security. The initiatives align with the shared vision of both leaders to create a more secure and connected Indian Ocean region.

This milestone event comes shortly after the collaborative launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius on February 12. The ongoing collaboration between the two nations underscores their commitment to leveraging technological advancements for the betterment of socio-economic conditions and fostering stronger bilateral ties.