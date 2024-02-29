DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Penalty On Air India Over Wheelchair Incident Resulting In Passenger's Death

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a distressing episode, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action against Air India, imposing a significant financial penalty of Rs 30 lakhs. This penalty follows an incident wherein an 80-year-old passenger tragically collapsed and lost their life due to the non-availability of a wheelchair during the journey from the aircraft to the Mumbai airport terminal.

This incident took place in February at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when an 80-year-old man, who arrived on an Air India flight from New York with his wife, succumbed after collapsing.

The elderly passenger faced the unfortunate ordeal of walking approximately 1.5 km from the aircraft to the immigration counter due to a shortage of wheelchairs, despite both individuals having pre-booked the assistance.

Despite the couple booking wheelchairs prior to their travel, only the wife received one. Walking alongside his spouse, the elderly man suffered a heart attack and collapsed upon reaching the immigration counter.

In response to the incident, an Air India spokesperson provided insights and said that the airline had advised the passenger to wait for wheelchair assistance due to high demand. However, the individual chose to walk with his wife. Following the sudden illness, airport medical personnel transported the passenger to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased, an Indian-origin US passport holder, had been traveling in the economy class on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai. This distressing incident sheds light on the challenges faced by passengers with mobility issues and the importance of ensuring adequate wheelchair accessibility in airports to prevent such unfortunate events.