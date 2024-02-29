Erling Haaland To Barcelona? Rumours Arise After Spanish Giants Hold Meeting With Man City Star's Agents

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Top executives at Barcelona held a meeting with the representatives of Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland during an evening session. The purpose of this rendezvous has now been revealed online. Jijantes has provided insights, sharing footage of Barcelona's sporting director Deco accompanying Rafaela Pimenta and Maxwell into a restaurant in Catalunya. Pimenta and Maxwell serve as agents for various players across the continent, but the focal point of their discussion on Wednesday was the future of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is currently making waves in English football with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Haaland recently delivered an outstanding performance, scoring five of City's six goals in an FA Cup victory over Luton Town. This effort brought Haaland's season tally to an impressive 27 goals in just 30 appearances.

Such remarkable productivity has reignited Barcelona's interest in the 23-year-old forward. According to Jijantes, Deco probed Pimenta and Maxwell about Haaland's long-term prospects with Manchester City. Despite Barcelona's ongoing financial challenges, Haaland remains the dream signing for Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

With Robert Lewandowski expected to leave Camp Nou in the coming seasons and Real Madrid poised to add Kylian Mbappé to their formidable attacking lineup, it seems that Barcelona is contemplating a significant splash in the transfer market in the near future.

