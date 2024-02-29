Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Mannara Chopra Shows Bruises From 'Mirchi Task', Says 'Slowly Fading'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mannara Chopra posted bruising photographs on Instagram, revealing that she is still healing from the'mirchi task' from 'Bigg Boss 17'. The actor finished as the second runner-up on the reality television show.

Mannara Chopra rose to prominence after appearing in the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss 17'. She is well known for her fights with co-housemate Ankita Lokhande and her relationship with 'Bigg Boss 17' victor Munawar Faruqui. Mannara survived the house and finished as the second runner-up on the show.

Mannara Chopra, who enjoys a substantial number of followers on Instagram, shared pictures of the injury marks left on her legs and wrote, "Mirchi

task marks are slowly fading (sic)."

In a different post, she shared photos of the bruises on her hands and wrote, "Lot of people were asking about

mirchi

task marks after the temple viral video, so just for you all, I'm sharing the photos. Everything is fine; marks will go with time. Just keep me and my family in your prayers always (sic)."

Mannara was last seen alongside Abhishek Kumar, the first runner-up on 'Bigg Boss 17' in a music video. It is titled 'Saanware'.