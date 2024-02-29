Biden to ink executive order protecting Americans' sensitive data from concerning nations

(MENAFN) The White House announced on Wednesday that Leader Joe Biden intends to sign an executive order aimed at safeguarding Americans' sensitive personal data from potential exploitation by countries deemed to be of concern. This executive order empowers the Attorney General to take measures to prevent the widespread transfer of Americans' personal data to these countries. Furthermore, it establishes protective measures around various activities that could potentially grant these countries access to sensitive information belonging to Americans.



The executive order places a particular emphasis on protecting a wide array of personal and sensitive data. These include genomic information, biometric data, personal health records, geolocation data, financial information, and specific types of personally identifiable information. By addressing these key categories, the order seeks to create a comprehensive framework for safeguarding Americans' personal data from potential misuse or unauthorized access by foreign entities.



The White House's initiative underscores the growing concerns surrounding the protection of personal data in an increasingly interconnected world. As technological advancements continue to facilitate the exchange of information across borders, there is a pressing need to establish robust safeguards to protect individuals' privacy and prevent the exploitation of sensitive data for malicious purposes. By implementing measures to prevent large-scale transfers of personal data and imposing safeguards on activities that could compromise Americans' privacy, the executive order aims to enhance the security and integrity of personal data in the digital age.

