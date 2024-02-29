US commerce department opens applications for USD300M semiconductor technology

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US Commerce Department revealed that it had commenced the acceptance of applications for USD300 million in funding dedicated to semiconductor technology.



The applications pertain to research and development efforts aimed at establishing and expediting domestic capacity for "advanced packaging substrates and substrate materials," a crucial technology essential for semiconductor manufacturing, as outlined in the statement.



"The CHIPS for America program anticipates approximately USD300 million in funding innovation across multiple technologies ranging from semiconductor-based to glass and organics," it further mentioned.



In August 2022, Leader Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, allocating USD52.7 billion to boost the production of US-manufactured semiconductors. The legislation aims to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities by increasing domestic production and enhancing domestic scientific research efforts.



The Commerce Department has been tasked with administering USD11 billion to promote American leadership in semiconductor research and development. Additionally, the agency is overseeing USD50 billion aimed at revitalizing the country's semiconductor industry, thereby enhancing both its economic and national security.



"CHIPS for America is delivering on its vision to make sure new leading-edge chip architectures can be invented in our research labs, designed for every end-use application, manufactured at scale, and packaged with the most advanced technologies," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo remarked in the statement.

