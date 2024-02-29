Gold prices rise as traders await financial, Federal Reserve data

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, gold prices saw an uptick as traders eagerly anticipated crucial economic data releases and statements from US Federal Reserve officials, aiming to gauge the potential timeline for interest rate cuts. As of 14:28 GMT, spot gold experienced a modest increase of 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,032.90 per ounce. Concurrently, US gold futures settled at USD2,043.90 per ounce.



The day's economic reports revealed robust growth in the US economy during the previous quarter, attributed largely to strong consumer spending. However, indications suggest a slight loss of momentum at the onset of the new year, prompting market observers to closely monitor the forthcoming release of the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred metric for measuring inflation, scheduled for Thursday.



The evolving commentary from Federal Reserve officials and the trajectory of inflation data have spurred speculation regarding the timing of the first interest rate cut. While initial expectations pointed to a potential cut in March, recent remarks and data trends have shifted some forecasts towards June. Investors and analysts are eagerly awaiting further insights to refine their expectations and trading strategies in response to evolving economic conditions.

MENAFN29022024000045015682ID1107915436