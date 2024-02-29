US goods trade deficit expands 2.6 percent to USD90.2B in January

(MENAFN) In January, the United States trade deficit for goods expanded by 2.6 percent, reaching USD90.2 billion, according to the latest data released on Wednesday. This trade deficit, which signifies the disparity between imported and exported goods, increased by USD2.3 billion compared to December, as reported by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau.



The anticipated figure was expected to hover around USD88.4 billion, indicating a slight deviation from the actual reported deficit. Notably, January witnessed exports totaling USD170.4 billion, marking a marginal increase of USD0.4 billion from the previous month's figures.



Conversely, imports surged to USD260.6 billion in January, representing a notable uptick of USD2.7 billion compared to December. This increase in imports underscores heightened demand for foreign goods within the United States, contributing to the widening of the trade deficit.



The data reflects dynamic shifts in international trade dynamics and economic activities, impacting various sectors of the economy. Understanding the trends in imports and exports offers valuable insights into the overall health and competitiveness of the nation's economy on the global stage. As the trade deficit expands, it prompts discussions and considerations regarding trade policies, market dynamics, and economic growth strategies to address imbalances and enhance competitiveness in international trade.

MENAFN29022024000045015839ID1107915435