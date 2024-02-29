Russian deputy premier proposes potential early lift of gasoline export ban

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Deputy Premier Alexander Novak suggested that Russia might consider lifting its ban on gasoline exports ahead of schedule if the domestic market reaches saturation.



The prohibition “is a step taken in advance. There is no supply deficit in the market at the moment,” Novak informed reporters in the Iranian capital Tehran after holding meetings with officials.



“We will ensure the balance of supply and demand for the future," he stated, he further mentioned that the situation in the oil product market in Russia remains stable.



Acknowledging that the restriction exclusively pertains to gasoline exports, Novak stated: “This measure will only apply to gasoline and will be applied for six months from March 1. During this period, another decision can be made if necessary. If the market is saturated, the ban can be lifted."



According to reports from Russian media on Tuesday, the government has decided to implement a ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1. This measure aims to maintain stability in domestic prices amidst heightened demand from consumers and farmers, as well as to facilitate maintenance activities in local refineries.



Last year, Russia had temporarily enforced a ban on gasoline exports in September to address the issue of escalating domestic fuel prices. The ban was lifted after a duration of two months.

