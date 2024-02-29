Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils significant investments in generative AI

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple is making substantial investments in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and anticipates pioneering advancements in this field.



"Later this year, I look forward to sharing with you the ways we will break new ground in generative AI, another technology we believe can redefine the future," he stated in the firm’s yearly shareholders gathering, which took place virtually.



Apple experiences "incredible breakthrough potential" for generative AI, Cook stated, further mentioning: "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more."



According to reports on Tuesday, the company has terminated its electric car project ten years after its initiation. Nearly 2,000 employees engaged in Project Titan may potentially be redeployed to different divisions, with some transitioning to roles focusing on generative AI, as indicated by an internal memo.



Earlier this month, Cook highlighted Apple's substantial investment in AI during the company's earnings call for the first fiscal quarter of 2024.



Numerous investors and developers have been anticipating Apple's introduction of AI products to rival Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

MENAFN29022024000045015839ID1107915431