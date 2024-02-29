Canada records USD1.2B trade surplus in Q4 of 2023

(MENAFN) The statistical agency of Canada reported on Wednesday that the country achieved a surplus of USD1.2 billion in its trade balance for goods and services during the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a significant improvement from the deficit of USD2 billion recorded in the preceding third quarter.



The notable turnaround underscores positive trends in Canada's trade dynamics over the specified period. Both exports and imports of goods and services registered growth during the fourth quarter, contributing to the overall balance.



According to Statistics Canada's statement, exports of goods experienced a substantial increase of USD2.9 billion, reaching a total of USD195 billion during the October-December period. This surge in exports reflects heightened economic activity and demand for Canadian goods in international markets.



The boost in exports indicates resilience and competitiveness in Canada's export sector, which is vital for the country's economic growth and stability.



"Exports of energy products led the increase in exports, as they were up by USD5.3 billion, mainly on higher export volumes of crude oil," it further mentioned.



According to the agency's report, the deficit in trade in services decreased by USD0.6 billion, reaching USD1.8 billion in the fourth quarter.



"The investment income balance went from a slight deficit in the third quarter to a slight surplus of USD112.0 million in the fourth quarter," the statement mentioned.

MENAFN29022024000045015839ID1107915429